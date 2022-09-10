Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

The televised council meeting was held at St James's Palace in London.

10 September,2022 02:12 pm

LONDON (AFP) - A historic Accession Council proclaimed Charles III as Britain’s new king on Saturday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II aged 96.

The televised council held at St James’s Palace in London announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the king!"

On Friday, Charles III paid a loving tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," said Charles.

He also bestowed Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles of the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales.

Elizabeth, who was the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

Over the decades she witnessed a seismic change in the social, political and economic structure of her nation. She won praise for guiding the monarchy into the 21st Century and modernising it in the process, despite intense media scrutiny and the often highly public travails of her family.

Charles, who opinion polls indicate is less popular than his mother, now has the task of securing the institution’s future.