Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials

Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials

08 September,2022 10:54 pm

(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain s longest-reigning monarch and the nation s figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Here is some reaction to the news:

U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"As the United Kingdom s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI

"Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and sympathy everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations."

HOUSE OF COMMONS SPEAKER LINDSAY HOYLE

"For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the Royal family, but a terrible loss for us all."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER JOHN MAJOR

We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."