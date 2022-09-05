Famine in parts of Somalia 'at the door', says UN humanitarian chief

World World Famine in parts of Somalia 'at the door', says UN humanitarian chief

Famine in parts of Somalia 'at the door', says UN humanitarian chief

05 September,2022 03:00 pm

NAIROBI, (Reuters) - Famine will occur in parts of Somalia between October and December, the United Nations warned on Monday, as a drought worsens and global food prices hover near record highs.

"Famine is at the door," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said at a news conference in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The U.N. humanitarian chief explained he had concrete indications that famine would occur by autumn in parts of south central Somalia.

Abdia Aden Mohamed rests with her 8-month-old child Ayan Hassan inside their makeshift shelter at the Kaxareey camp for the internally displaced people in Dollow, Gedo region of Somalia May 24, 2022. (REUTERS-PHOTO)

Civilians gather outside their makeshift shelters at the Kaxareey camp for the internally displaced people in Dollow, Gedo region of Somalia May 24, 2022. (REUTERS-PHOTO)

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, and experts say the region is on track for a fifth consecutive failed rainy season.

Griffiths said the current "situations and trends" resembled those of 2010 and 2011, but that it was "worse" now, due to four failed rainy seasons and decades of conflicts.

Abdulahi Hassan, 3, walks at the Kaxareey camp for the internally displaced people in Dollow, Gedo region of Somalia May 24, 2022. (REUTERS-PHOTO)

In 2011 the country experienced a famine that claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, most of them children.

