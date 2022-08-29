Pope Francis urges aid for flood-hit Pakistan

29 August,2022 11:14 am

L’Aquila (AFP) – Pope Francis has called on the international community to help Pakistan, where deadly floods have killed more than 1,000 people.

The Argentine pontiff appealed for "prompt and generous international solidarity", and said he was praying for the victims.

His comments came as he visited the city of L’Aquila in central Italy, which was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 300 people in 2009.