Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to six years prison in corruption cases - source
World
Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted of misusing funds.
(Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.
Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.