Traditional Thai buffalo race kicks off rice growing season

World World Traditional Thai buffalo race kicks off rice growing season

Traditional Thai buffalo race kicks off rice growing season

25 July,2022 03:24 pm

CHONBURI, (Reuters) - Thai farmers raced their water buffaloes at a muddy annual race on Sunday to mark the beginning of the new rice growing season at the start of the monsoon weather, in a tradition dating back to the 1800s which celebrates the beasts of burden.

Scores of spectators watched the racing on a 200 meter-long dirt track in the seaside province of Chonburi, some 80 km (50 miles) southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

A Jockey competes in Chonburi’s annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand, July 24, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

Jockeys compete in Chonburi’s 149th annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi, Thailand October 1, 2020. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

The race, which sometimes takes place at the end of the monsoon, was paused during the coronavirus pandemic but returned last year.

Most Thai farmers no longer use water buffalo for farming but many are still keen to keep the animals.

A Jockey competes in Chonburi’s annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand, July 24, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

"Today, it doesn t matter for for me if I win or lose. I wanted to preserve this tradition," said Somchai Kamchab, 58, who owns a buffalo competing in the race.

