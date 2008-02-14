Pakistani Ambassador to US Masood Khan meets Joe Biden

"Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties," said Masood Khan.

09 July,2022 11:35 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, Masood Khan met President Joe Biden on Saturday.

After the meeting at the Oval Office, White House, Massood Khan took to Twitter to share a photo with Joe Biden and wrote, "It was an honour to meet and greet President Joe Biden."

"Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties, as they celebrate the 75th Anniversary of their diplomatic relations," he said in the tweet.

— Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) July 9, 2022