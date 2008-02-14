Hujjaj offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid an-Nabawai, Masjid al-Haram

09 July,2022 09:33 am

MECCA (Dunya News) - One million Hujjaj offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid al-Haram and Masid an-Nabawi on Saturday.

Eid prayers were offered in more than 12,000 mosques in Saudi Arabia, including Masjid Al Haram and Masjid-i-Nabwi. Imam of Ka’aba Sheikh Abdullah Juhany delivered the Eid sermon in Masjid-ul-Haram while Dr Abdul Bari bin Awad delivered the sermon in Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman congratulated all the leaders of the Islamic world, including Pakistan, on Eid-ul-Azha.

One million Muslims performed the Hajj after spending the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky. They left Mina after Fajr’s prayers. They will offer sacrifices today, shave their heads and take off their ehram.