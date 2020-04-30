Attempt to sabotage Pak-China friendship will be thwarted: China

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A Chinese foreign ministery spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday has said that Pakistan is taking all possible steps to bring the criminals to justice and any attempt to sabotage Pak-China friendship will be thwarted.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement that terrorism a common scourge of all mankind, Pakistan and China have the potential to teach a lesson to terrorists. The friendship between the two countries enjoys public popularity and support. China has always supported Pakistan and played always a role in national development, he added.



He further said that China will continue their support for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and improvement of livelihood. Pakistan has assured the security of Chinese nationals.

We believe that Pakistan will take all possible measures to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. Chinese nationals in Pakistan should take more care about their security than before, he said.

