Terrorists cannot sabotage Pak-China friendship, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and State minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday visited Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and extended their condolences over loss of lives during terrorist attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi yesterday.



During the meeting, they said that the terrorists cannot sabotage Pak-China friendship.



The Foreign Minister said the relationship between Pakistan and China is based on generations-long loyalty.



He said terrorists nefarious designs cannot sabotage Pak-China friendship and he also recorded his impressions in the guest s book at the Chinese Embassy.



Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had taken oath as a federal minister.President of Pakistan ArifAlvi administered the oath to the PPP Chairman.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers, and government officials.



The close family members of Bilawal Bhutto including his sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal auntSanam Bhutto – the sister of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, also attended the ceremony.



The development comes after Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said last week his party chairman would take oath within two days.

