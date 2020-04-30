Dozens of casualties from blasts in Afghanistan

Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties: official

KABUL (AFP) - A blast at a mosque Thursday in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan caused dozens of casualties, a Taliban official said, the second attack in three days.

"Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties," Zabihullah Noorani, head of Balkh province’s information and culture department, told AFP.

Meanwhile, eleven people were killed or wounded in a blast in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, a health official said on Thursday.

Najeebullah Sahel, from the provincial health authority, said hospitals had received the casualties from a blast and that the numbers could increase, but did not elaborate on the location or cause of the explosion.