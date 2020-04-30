Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sites

VATICAN CITY (AFP) - Pope Francis on Sunday called on world leaders to hear calls for peace during an "Easter of war," including conflict-ravaged Ukraine.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," the pontiff said during his traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war," he said. "May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace."