Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway link completed, UAE media office says.

DUBAI (Reuters) - The railway link between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai has been completed, the United Arab Emirates media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 256-kilometre (160 miles) line between the two emirates is part of the largest infrastructure development project in the UAE, as ultimately it aims to link all seven members of the federation at a cost of 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion), the media office added.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital and the largest emirate of the federation, followed by Dubai, the main Middle East business and aviation hub. The other UAE emirates are Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain.