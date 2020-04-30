UK's PM says West ready to intensify sanctions on Russia for 'as long as it takes'

WARSAW (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit to Poland Tuesday that the West would keep up sanctions pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime indefinitely after it invaded Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin has also underestimated the unity and resolve of the West and of the rest of the world," he told reporters. "And we will keep up the economic pressure... it is plainly already having a dramatic effect. We are ready to intensify and to keep going for as long as it takes."