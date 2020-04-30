World powers have shown a 'criminal' lack of climate leadership: UN chief

PARIS (AFP) - UN chief Antonio Guterres blasted world powers for a "criminal" abdication of leadership after the release Monday of an extensive new report on climate change impacts, accusing major polluters of fuelling devastating warming that threatens people and planet.

"Nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone -- now. Many ecosystems are at the point of no return -- now," said Guterres in response to the most compelling scientific overview to date of climate change impacts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

"This abdication of leadership is criminal. The world’s biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home."