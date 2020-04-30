Zimbabwe police break up opposition rally.

HARARE (AFP) - Police on Saturday fired tear gas and used batons to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe s western town of Gokwe at a rally for next month s local and parliamentary by-elections.

Dozens of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were injured after being beaten by baton-wielding police, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told AFP.

"We condemn the regime s abuse of state machinery to stifle the CCC", Mahere said, using the new name of the former MDC Alliance.

She insisted the party had "lawfully obtained police clearance for our rally".

In blocking the event, the police argued they did not have enough "manpower" to handle it.

"No cogent explanation has been given for why our rallies are banned but (President) Mr (Emerson) Mnangagwa s rallies are allowed to proceed," Mahere said.

A high court judge had on Saturday ruled the rally could go ahead as scheduled.

Online video footage shows police violently breaking up the event,in Gokwe, more than 300 kilometres (190 miles) west of the capital,

A ruling Zanu PF party rally went ahead Saturday in Kwekwe, about 140 kms from Gokwe, without police intervention.

More than 80 CCC activists were arrested last week for campaigning in the city of Masvingo and are still in custody.

Last week, former finance minister and CCC vice president Tendai Biti was also detained for several hours while meeting voters in Harare.

Critics accuse Mnangagwa, who took power in 2017 after Robert Mugabe ruled for 37 years, of muzzling dissidents and the opposition has voiced concern that election will not be credible.

Zimbabwe will vote to fill 133 local and parliamentary seats on March 26, in what is seen as a dress rehearsal for general elections in 2023.