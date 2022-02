Britain's Johnson says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine", saying Russia s President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

"The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he tweeted, adding he had spoken to Ukraine s President Volodymyr Zelensky.