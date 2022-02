"Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable," chief executive Carrie Lam said.

HONG KONG (AFP) - All of Hong Kong s population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city s leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed that mainland Chinese officials were now coordinating the response to the financial hub s worst outbreak.

"Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable," chief executive Carrie Lam said.