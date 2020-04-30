French statement announcing Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Biden has agreed in principle to a summit with Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine.

PARIS (AFP) - US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle to hold a summit, so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday.

Western powers have mounted a last-ditch effort to prevent a European war after a huge buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine s frontier.

The summit, announced by France after a phone call between President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, has been accepted in principle by Moscow and Washington, according to the announcement.

Here is the full statement announcing the summit:

The President of the Republic spoke with the President of the United States, Mr. Joe Biden and the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin.

He proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.

Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit. The substance will have to be prepared by Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday 24 February.

It can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

The President of the Republic will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.

