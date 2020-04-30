Demonstration in favor of hijab faces worst police violence against women

Uttar Pradesh (Dunya News) – The demonstration in favor of hijab on Thursday faced worst police violence against women in Uttar Pradesh.

According to details, the police charged the worst sticks on women who had cladded the hijab in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh and snatched scarves from their heads.

As per the media reports, Muslim students in the Indian state of Karnataka continued to protest against the ban on hijab. However, the primary school girls were barred from entering the school for wearing scarves.

The campaign against hijab is gaining momentum in other Indian states like Karnataka. Notice of ban on scarf was issued outside a college in Aligarh.