  Published On 09 February,2022 12:41 pm
It is woman's right to decide what she wants to wear: Congress leader Priyanka

 MUMBAI (Duny News) – Indian Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday spoke up in support of college students in Karnataka who have been banned from wearing the hijab in classrooms.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the Congress leader said, “Whether it is a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

This right is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution to the women so stop harassing them, she wrote.

Ms Gandhi Vadra concluded the post with a hashtag #ladkihoonladsaktihoon (I am a girl, I can also fight).

 

Teh reaction came after a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college in India. The student remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.

It has been a month since the students of a state-run school in Udupi District of Indian state of Karnataka started their campaign after they were barred from entering their classrooms while wearing hijab.