It is woman's right to decide what she wants to wear: Congress leader Priyanka

MUMBAI (Duny News) – Indian Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday spoke up in support of college students in Karnataka who have been banned from wearing the hijab in classrooms.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the Congress leader said, “Whether it is a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

This right is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution to the women so stop harassing them, she wrote.



Ms Gandhi Vadra concluded the post with a hashtag #ladkihoonladsaktihoon (I am a girl, I can also fight).

Teh reaction came after a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college in India. The student remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.

It has been a month since the students of a state-run school in Udupi District of Indian state of Karnataka started their campaign after they were barred from entering their classrooms while wearing hijab.