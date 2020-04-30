Israel PM calls on US to halt Iran nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Thursday for an "immediate cessation" of resumed nuclear talks between Iran and major powers in Vienna, accusing the Islamic republic of "nuclear blackmail".

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bennett, who has been a consistent opponent of the 2015 agreement the powers have been seeking to revive, called instead for "concrete measures" to be taken against Iran.

He said "Iran was carrying out ‘nuclear blackmail’ as a negotiation tactic and that this must be met with an immediate cessation of negotiations and by concrete steps taken by the major powers," a statement from his office said