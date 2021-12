ABUJA (AFP) - Nigeria s public health authorities said Wednesday that the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was identified in samples from three passengers travelling to the continent s most populous country from South Africa.

"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria s first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant," the head of Nigeria s Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa, said in a statement.