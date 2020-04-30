Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank: ministry

JERUSALEM (AFP) - A Palestinian was killed Tuesday during dawn clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, died in hospital from a bullet wound to the lungs following the clashes on the road into the northern town of Tubas, the ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment when contacted by AFP.

Clashes routinely break out in the West Bank when Israeli forces enter Palestinian-administered towns to make arrests or after demonstrations.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, around 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank regarded as illegal under international law alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.