Employers could face financial penalties for contacting employees outside of work hours.

LISBON (Web Desk) - The Portuguese parliament has passed a law making it illegal for employers to contact employees after work hours, in a move to promote healthier work-life balance amid a surge of home workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In legislation approved Friday, employers could face financial penalties for contacting employees outside of work hours, including increased gas and electricity bills, according to Portugal’s Socialist Party government.

The law is part of an effort to appeal to remote workers coming to Portugal.

"The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated," Portugal’s minister of Labor and Social Security, said during a tech conference in Lisbon last week.