NEW YORK (AFP) – The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday on the migrant crisis at the border between Poland and Belarus, diplomats said.

Several thousand migrants who want to access the European Union are stuck along the forested border between Poland and Belarus, which is allied with Russia.

With Poland accusing Belarus of "state terrorism," the 15-member council will meet behind closed doors for a session called by Estonia, France and Ireland, diplomats said Wednesday.