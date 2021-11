LONDON (Reuters) - There is a growing expectation that Britain will trigger Article 16, a clause which allows for unilateral action if the Northern Irish Protocol, governing post-Brexit trade with the EU, is deemed to be having a negative impact, RTE reported on Friday.

"Article 16 update: growing expectation that the UK will trigger. Much more intense discussion in the European Commission about how the EU shd respond," RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly wrote on Twitter.