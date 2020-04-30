Five people suffered only minor injuries when "a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport".

RIYADH (AFP) - Five people were injured on Friday evening in an attack on an airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, near to the border with Yemen.

The five people suffered only minor injuries when "a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport", according to a statement from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

There have been a number of attacks against Saudi targets recently blamed on Huthi forces in Yemen fighting a Saudi-led coalition to reinstate the ousted government there.

Four workers were wounded on Wednesday after the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom s Abha airport, state media reported.

The coalition said the four workers sustained minor injuries from the drone s debris, SPA reported.

On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.

Nestled in the kingdom s southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi tourists.

There were no further details on the latest incident.

Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war on behalf of the internationally recognised government in 2015.

The Iran-allied insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks.

In August, the rebels escalated those operations, using drones and missiles.

