DAMASCUS (AFP) - An Israeli missile strike on an airbase in central Syria wounded six Syrian service personnel on Friday, state media reported.

"At around 9 pm (1800 GMT), the Israeli enemy... fired a volley of missiles towards the T4 military airport," the official SANA news agency said.

"The aggression wounded six soldiers and led to some material damage," it added.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack targeted a drone depot at the base.

When contacted by AFP, an Israeli army spokesperson said the military did not comment on foreign media reports.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes inside Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

