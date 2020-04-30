Philippines Vice President Robredo to run for president in 2022

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday she will run for the presidency in the 2022 election.

Robredo, 56, a human rights lawyer and widow of a former interior minister, leads the opposition and has been critical of incumbent Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody fight against drugs.

