FRANCE (Dunya News) - Unions across France have called for a massive protest on Tuesday to express their anger over the stagnation of salaries, the cost of living and a change to the unemployment benefits system.

After 18 months of health measures and restrictions the unions came out with a large turnout, with at least 200 rallies organised across the country, with marches from 2pm onwards in Paris.

Eight trade unions (CGT, FO, Solidaires, FSU, Fidl, MNL, l Unef and l UNL youth branch) joined forces in a sign of solidarity for workers who lost much of their spending power due to inflation and a protracted economic crisis, exacerbated by the Covid epidemic.

The unions are critical of the latest hike in energy prices which have left many households struggling, the controversial new reform for unemployment benefits, and the future question of pensions.

They said, "We urgently need answers now...when people go out into the streets, it carries weight," CGT union secretary general Philippe Martinez told LCI television on Monday.

Workers intending to join the rallies include "second line" workers, exposed during the Covid crisis, such as cashiers, who feel they ve been overlooked, and many have yet to receive their so-called "Covid bonus", for putting their health at risk to keep minimum services open.

The workers said that the weight of the Covid crisis must not be carried by them.

