Taliban spokesman appreciates PM Imran's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

KABUL (Dunya News) – Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday has appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan.



Addressing a press conference, the spokesman said that girls would soon be allowed to return to school in Afghanistan.



"We are finalising things... it will happen as soon as possible," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said on girls’ education.



Zabiullah Mujahid said that we want positive ties with United States, urging international community to accept new government of Afghanistan.