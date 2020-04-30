The officials pledged that they are still trying hard to prepare the airport for flights for night.

KABUL (Dunya News) – Kabul airport has officially been opened and fully operational for both domestic and international flights days after Taliban took over Afghanistan.



According to national aviation administration of Afghanistan, the airport is operational 12 hours a day mainly from 6 am to 6 pm.



The officials pledged that they are still trying hard to prepare the airport for flights for night as well.