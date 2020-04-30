Last two escaped Palestinian prisoners surrender to Israel forces

JERUSALEM (Web Desk) - All six Palestinians who escaped an Israeli high-security jail through a tunnel dug under a sink were arrested, after the Israeli army recaptured the last two.

The jailbreak embarrassed Israel’s security establishment but delighted Palestinians who see members of armed groups jailed by Israel as heroes in the struggle for Palestinian statehood.

The full weight of Israel s security apparatus was deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, road checkpoints and an army mission to Jenin in the occupied West Bank where many of the men grew up.

The huge manhunt lasted almost a fortnight, with the first four Palestinians recaptured last week.

The pair were arrested in a joint army operation with forces in Jenin.