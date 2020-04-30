Kate Middleton self-isolating after coming into contact with COVID sufferer

(Web Desk) - The Duchess of Cambridge has to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Kate will no longer be able to attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul s Cathedral or a tea party at Buckingham Palace with the Duke of Cambridge to mark the NHS 73rd anniversary on Monday.

Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.

