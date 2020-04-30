Blast in Kandahar Governor's Compound Kills 2

KANDAHAR (Dunya News) - The secretary of Kandahar s governor and a security guard were killed, and another security guard was wounded, in a magnetic IED blast that occurred in a parking area in the governor s compound in Kandahar city on Sunday afternoon.

The blast took place about 2:15 pm local time in Kandahar city as Mansour Ahmad, the secretary of Kandahar s governor, entered the parking area in his vehicle.

Mansour and a security guard were killed in the blast and another security guard was wounded.

However, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.