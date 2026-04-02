55-year-old Chinese businesswoman marries 25-year-old, gifts assets worth over Rs2 billion

(Web Desk) - A 55-year-old Chinese businesswoman, Yu Wenhong, has made headlines after marrying a 25-year-old man and gifting him assets worth over Rs2 billion.

According to media reports, Yu Wenhong, who comes from a modest background, began working in the beauty industry at the age of 18 following her father’s death to support her family. Through hard work and determination, she later established her own beauty salon and went on to found a business in Hong Kong in 2004, eventually building a successful business empire.

Reports state that Yu Wenhong had previously been in a relationship with a 25-year-old model when she was 45. Recently, she married another 25-year-old man, who had earlier worked as a model for her company.

The couple reportedly met in the latter half of 2025, after which their relationship grew stronger. The businesswoman frequently sent him expensive gifts and money, including luxury cars such as Mercedes.

According to reports, the two tied the knot in March 2025. Following the marriage, Yu Wenhong gifted her husband assets worth 50 million yuan, including cash, property, and luxury vehicles.

