Millions of red crabs begin annual migration on Christmas Island to the sea

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Australia (Reuters) – Roads turned red this week as millions of red crabs on Christmas Island emerged from the centre of the island for their annual migration journey on the island off the coast of Western Australia.

With a population of over 100 million, the crabs are unique to the island — much of which is designated as a national park — and protected by Australian law.

The migration, which usually lasts for days, sees the crabs journey from the island off the coast of Western Australia to the ocean, where they mate. The females then stay behind in burrows near the ocean to hatch their eggs and the males return inland.

Each female crab can produce up to 100,000 eggs, which she will deposit into the ocean.