Firefighters set Guinness World Record with Burj Khalifa climb

(Web Desk) - Dubai Civil Defence has achieved a remarkable global milestone by securing a place in the Guinness World Records.

A team of firefighters successfully set a new world record for the fastest ascent of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The team completed the challenging climb — a total of 159 floors via the stairs — in just 52 minutes and 30 seconds, marking the fastest recorded time for such a feat. What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that the firefighters performed the climb while wearing their full firefighting gear, which weighed approximately 15 kilograms.

This achievement highlights the exceptional endurance, strength, and dedication of Dubai Civil Defence personnel, reflecting their commitment to excellence and readiness under the most demanding physical conditions.

By entering the Guinness World Records, Dubai Civil Defence not only showcased its world-class capabilities but also reinforced Dubai’s global reputation for innovation, resilience, and human achievement.

