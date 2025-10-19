Pakistan to devise plan to protect endangered sharks in Arabian Sea

The initiative would align with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s International Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan will develop a national action plan to conserve endangered shark species in the Arabian Sea, the maritime affairs minister said on Saturday, as the government steps up efforts to curb illegal fishing and protect marine biodiversity.

The plan, which will be prepared in consultation with provincial governments and fisheries authorities, is aimed at ensuring sustainable marine practices and meeting global conservation standards.

“The continued catching of banned sharks, including requiem, hammerhead, thresher, mackerel and whale sharks, threatens both marine biodiversity and Pakistan’s international conservation commitments,” Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said, according to an official statement.

He said the initiative would align with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s International Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks, which urges countries to adopt national strategies to reduce waste and promote sustainable fishing.

Chaudhry noted the basking shark, a highly migratory species in the Arabian Sea, is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and faces growing threats from fishing nets and boat strikes.

Unsustainable fishing practices, he warned, risk damaging the country’s seafood trade and reputation if not urgently addressed.

The minister said consultations would include the Sindh and Balochistan fisheries departments and other relevant institutions to review current enforcement and monitoring systems for banned and vulnerable shark species.

He also called for closer coordination with international conservation organizations and regional fisheries bodies to strengthen Pakistan’s marine protection measures.

“These consultations will help create a unified strategy to protect shark populations while ensuring Pakistan’s fishing industry meets international sustainability standards,” Chaudhry said.

He also pointed out that protecting marine biodiversity was vital for the health of Pakistan’s coastal economy and the livelihoods that depend on it.