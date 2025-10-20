Priceless jewels stolen from France's Louvre Museum in four-minute heist

Beyond their market value, these items have priceless heritage and historical value

(Web Desk) - Thieves wielding power tools have struck at the famed Louvre Museum in Paris, stealing eight items of priceless jewellery in a brazen heist that took just four minutes, according to the government.

The thieves struck at about 9:30am (07:30 GMT) when the museum had already opened its doors to the public and entered the Galerie d’Apollon (Apollo’s Gallery) building, which is home to the French crown jewels, the Ministry of the Interior said Sunday.

The group made away with eight items, while a ninth – the crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, Napoleon III’s wife – was recovered nearby after it was dropped by the thieves as they fled, the ministry said.

“Beyond their market value, these items have priceless heritage and historical value,” the ministry said, adding that no injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the daring heist was over in four minutes.

“We came immediately, a couple of minutes after we received information of this robbery. To be completely honest, this operation lasted almost four minutes – it was very quick. We have to say that these are professionals,” she said.

The Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum and home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, said on X it would remain closed for the day for “exceptional reasons”.

Forensic experts arrived on the scene to collect evidence while authorities said they also planned to review CCTV footage in the area.

Footage from earlier in the day showed chaotic scenes as police closed the Louvre’s gates and nearby roads, resulting in crowds of confused tourists outside the complex.