Scientists discover gold nanoparticles hidden in spruce tree needles

(Web Desk) - Spruce tree needles contain tiny gold particles — and they could indicate large gold deposits beneath the surface.

When Burl Ives sang "Silver and gold decorations, on every Christmas tree" in "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer," he surely didn't know that Christmas trees actually have gold inside their needles — but that's exactly what new research has found.

A study published Aug. 28 in the journal Environmental Microbiome reports that Norway spruce trees (Picea abies) concentrate gold nanoparticles with the help of their resident bacteria.

"Our results suggest that bacteria and other microbes living inside plants may influence the accumulation of gold in trees," lead study author Kaisa Lehosmaa, an ecologist at the University of Oulu in Finland, said in a statement.

These resident bacteria are known as endophytes — symbiotic microorganisms that facilitate hormone production and nutrient absorption, among other functions. In the spruce trees, these bacteria segregate soluble gold particles that the trees take up in water through their roots.

The process is a form of biomineralization, in which living things control the formation of minerals in their tissues through a wide array of processes. In this case, the endophytes likely concentrated the particles to reduce their toxicity.

For the study, the researchers investigated spruce trees near the Kittilä mine in northern Finland — the largest producer of gold in Europe. The researchers examined 138 needle samples from 23 spruce trees. Needles from four of the trees contained gold nanoparticles.

