This is the whopping price of world's most expensive burger

Spain’s Asador Aupa created a secret-ingredient $11,000 burger, available only by invitation after application—money alone isn’t enough.

(Web Desk) - A burger is usually considered a cheap dish at any restaurant, but now restaurants around the world are surprising people by creating extremely expensive burgers.

Recently, the Asador Aupa restaurant in Spain has created the world’s most expensive burger.

However, even if you have the money, you can’t just walk into the restaurant and buy it – only those invited by the restaurant can enjoy the experience.

Creation of the World’s Most Expensive Burger

According to media reports, this burger is the result of 8 years of research and experimentation. Despite that, the ingredients used in the burger have been kept secret.

The credit for creating the world’s most expensive burger goes to chefs in Catalonia, Spain, who specialize in Basque cuisine.

This luxury burger is made using three of the world’s finest meats, Europe’s most exclusive cheese, and a special sauce.

What’s the Price?

The price of this ultra-premium burger is $11,000 USD (approximately 3.1 million Pakistani Rupees). But in order to eat it, not only must you have that kind of money, you also need an invitation from the restaurant.

Invitation Required Instead of Reservation

Reservations are not possible for this burger. Only those specially selected by the restaurant are invited to enjoy it.

If you wish to experience this luxurious burger, you must submit an application on the restaurant’s official website. The restaurant will then review your request and respond accordingly.