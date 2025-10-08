French court jails TikToker for scaring people with fake syringe pranks

The TikToker, identified as Ayaan M., is known on social media as Amine Mojito and is 27 years old

(Web Desk) - A French court has sentenced a TikTok influencer to prison for frightening people on the streets with an empty syringe as part of a “prank.”

The TikToker, identified as Ayaan M., is known on social media as Amine Mojito and is 27 years old.

Since June this year, Ayaan had been posting videos in which he pretended to inject people with a syringe — though the needle was capped and no actual injection was given.

These videos were recorded just days before a national celebration in France, at a time when alarming rumors about syringes were circulating and causing public anxiety.

The French court sentenced Ayaan to 12 months in prison, with 6 months suspended, and imposed fines ranging from 1,500 to 1,700 euros.