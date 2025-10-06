Which is the noisiest city on Earth?

UNEP report ranks Dhaka noisiest city, followed by Moradabad and Islamabad; chronic noise harms health in major South Asian cities.

(Web Desk) - The world’s noisiest region or city is not a single one, but based on reports and studies, several **South Asian** cities are among the loudest.

According to the UNEP Frontier Report 2022, Dhaka - Bangladesh's capital - has been ranked the noisiest city in the world. Its sound levels recorded up to 119 decibels which is extremely harmful to human health.

In second place is India's city, Moradabad with around 114 decibels, followed by Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, at approximately 105 decibels.

The major contributors to this noise pollution include excessive traffic and horn use, construction work, industrial machinery, poor urban planning, and lack of enforcement of noise control laws.

Experts warn that chronic exposure to high noise levels can lead to hearing loss, high blood pressure, sleep disorders, heart diseases, and mental health issues.