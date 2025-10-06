Adidas launches exclusive pets collection featuring clothing for cats and dogs

Adidas launches pet collection in China with stylish clothing, collars, carrier bags, and winter wear for cats and dogs.

(Web Desk) - Adidas has recently introduced its latest Pets Collection featuring clothing and accessories specifically designed for pets, particularly cats and dogs.

This collection has primarily been launched in China and is not yet available globally.

The items include small-sized T-shirts in the 'Cali Tee' style, featuring the classic 'three stripes and Trefoil logo'.

Additionally, the collection features 'leather collars' with the Trefoil logo and 'ventilated carrier bags' for pets.

For colder weather, the fashion brand has also launched 'puffer vests, windbreakers', and 'tracksuit-style outfits' designed for pets.