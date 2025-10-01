Egypt's wrestler pulls ship using his teeth

Egyptian strongman Ashraf Mahrous pulled 1,150-ton ships with his teeth, aiming for a world record with spiritual focus

(Web Desk) - An Egyptian wrestler is thinking and hoping that he has set a world record after pulling a 700-ton (635,000kg) ship with his teeth.

Ashraf Mahrous, 44, pulled it across the water in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Saturday.

Mahrous, nicknamed 'Kabonga' and known to Egyptians as 'strongman', later pulled two ships weighing about 1,150 tons (1,043,000kg) together.

Mahrous said afterwards: "Today, I have come to break the world record. I pulled them both, thanks to God, to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me by being the strongest man in the world."

The wrestler, from the port city of Ismalia, said he will send videos and photos of his attempt to Guinness World Records to see if he has set a new mark, as the current record is a 614-ton (557,000kg) ship set in 2018.

In March, Mahrous pulled a train weighing 279 tons (253,105kg) with a rope in his teeth for nearly 10 metres (33ft) and was formally recognised by Guinness World Records for the heaviest rail pull, along with certificates for the heaviest locomotive pull and for the fastest 100-metre road vehicle pull.

Three years earlier, he was recognised for pulling a 15,730kg truck with his teeth.

He built up his strength for Saturday's challenge by training six hours a day while eating a protein and iron-rich diet, featuring at least a dozen eggs, two whole chickens, and 5kg of fish.

Mahrous, who stands 6ft 3in (1.9m) tall and weighs 155kg (341lbs), said his strength emerged early and began lifting items for money when he was nine.