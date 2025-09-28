Pakistani expat caring for 65 rescued cats faces eviction deadline in Dubai

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Aisha Rashid never imagined her compassion would lead to such overwhelming circumstances. The Pakistani expat in the UAE, who is caring for 65 rescued cats in a Dubai apartment dedicated to them, is now facing an eviction deadline of October 2 after her property management company demanded she remove all the animals.

What began as a temporary arrangement during the Covid-19 pandemic has snowballed into a full-scale rescue operation that has consumed Rashid's life and finances.

"I started feeding the cats during Covid," the 39-year-old told Gulf News. "There was a lady who used to feed the stray cats. She went to her country and said once she came back, she would feed. Meanwhile, she asked me to just feed them."

The lockdown changed everything. When the original caretaker returned after five months, she refused to continue. "She said, 'I'm not going to feed them. Now, it's up to you,’" Rashid recalled.

Working in the auto loan disbursal department for a company providing back-office services to a bank, Rashid earns just Dh7,000 monthly. Yet, she said she has single-handedly neutered around 150 cats over six years, funding all veterinary costs from her modest salary.

"Everything I'm doing is my own money. Dh4,000 to 5,000 goes only to my cats, and the rest goes to rent."

The situation worsened as word spread about her rescue efforts. "People have seen me and my mother feeding cats. So, they just dump their cats from their areas near my building."

The property management has imposed fines on Rashid for keeping the cats in the two-bedroom apartment, totalling Dh8,000. "They said the day you remove your cats; we will remove the Dh8,000 fine. Otherwise, you must pay the fine and leave the house though I have paid the rent till December," she claimed.

With the October 2 deadline looming, Rashid is desperately seeking help. She pays Dh31,000 annually for the accommodation of her cats and hopes someone might assist with a villa or farmhouse where the cats could live more comfortably.

"Nobody wants to adopt or keep stray cats in their home. They all just want purebred and fluffy cats… Where will I go? I am really struggling. Nobody wants to help me because I have rescue cats."

Despite her overwhelming circumstances, Rashid remains committed to the cause of caring for the cats. "We are humans, and we have to take care of them. If they are sick, we must get them treated. I don't know how Allah has made my heart, but even though I have so many cats and I'm suffering, when I see dumped cats, I cry. I feel bad for them."