Camel attacked for entering fields in Sukkur undergoes surgery

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A female camel that came under a violent attack in Sindh has undergone surgical procedures on its jaw and hind right leg, the Sindh chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

The owner of the camel, nicknamed ‘Chandni,’ had nominated Rasool Baksh Sheikh, Qurban Brohi and Malik Umar as suspects in his complaint to police last week, according to officials.

The three individuals crushed the hind right leg of the animal on Sept. 18 for trespassing on their fields in Sukkur district. Police later arrested Brohi and Sheikh, while the third accused remains on the run.

The animal has undergone surgical procedures to fix its jaw and amputate the injured leg, according to Sindh Livestock Secretary Kazim Jatoi. Experts completed the three-hour-long operation without bleeding.

“Camel Chandni is now out of danger and conscious,” Jatoi said in a report sent to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. “She will be able to take food in two days and eat fully in three to five weeks.”

After being crushed by the suspects, the camel’s leg had become infected with no hopes of fixing, according to Sarah Jahangir, Director of the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project shelter where the animal is currently being treated.

The panel of vets decided that her leg had to be amputated before it turned septic.

CM Shah has directed officials to continue best possible treatment of Chandni.

“After the camel’s wounds heal, the help of experts should be sought to implant an artificial leg,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.