Scientists develop shark-proof wetsuit as footage shows it resisting bite

Going for a dip in the ocean is about to get a lot safer.

Scientists have developed a shark–proof wetsuit – and it's even resistant to bites from Great Whites.

The wetsuit incorporates strong and light fibres often used in sailing rope, as well as ultra–high molecular weight polyethylene.

This means it offers both flexibility and protection, making it more suitable for recreational use than traditional chainmail suits.

Incredible footage shows the wetsuit material being tested against an enormous Great White, albeit not on a person.

Amazingly, the material survives the encounter unscathed – suggesting it could provide a lifeline for surfers braving shark–infested waters.

Professor Charlie Huveneers, who leads the Southern Shark Ecology Group, said: 'While these suits don't eliminate all the risk (e.g. internal injuries may still occur), our results indicate that they can reduce blood loss and trauma from major lacerations and punctures, potentially saving lives.

'Our findings will allow for informed decisions to be made about the use of bite–resistant wetsuit materials for occupational activities, as well as enabling the public to make appropriate decisions about the suitability of using these products.'

Surfers currently have a range of wetsuit options available to them.

These range from standard neoprene wetsuits, to heavy chainmail suits.

However, until now, there hasn't been an option available that is both flexible and protective against predators.

In their new study, the researchers tested the efficacy of four new 'bite–resistant' materials – Aqua Armour, Shark Stop, ActionTX–S and Brewster.

Each material was assessed for its potential to reduce injuries from white and tiger sharks, in comparison to standard neoprene.

The results revealed that all four materials were effective at preventing bites.

'While there were small differences between the four tested materials, they all reduced the amount of substantial and critical damage, which would typically be associated with severe haemorrhaging and tissue or limb loss,' said Dr Tom Clarke, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University.

Data released last year revealed an 'unnerving' rise in fatal shark attacks in 2023 worldwide.

Researchers at the University of Florida found deaths due to apex predators doubled, with 10 reported fatalities – up five from the previous year.

The team determined that great whites, tiger and bull sharks killed the majority of swimmers – although they emphasised that the increased deaths were due to more people being in the ocean each year and a stronger emphasis placed on reporting bites and fatalities.

The researchers of the new study hope the findings will encourage a shift in shark–bite mitigation away from lethal methods towards non–lethal alternatives.

'Our study showed that bite–resistant materials incorporated into wetsuits can reduce damage from large white and tiger sharks (up to 3 metres) compared to standard neoprene wetsuit, even from moderate and severe bites,' Dr Clarke added.